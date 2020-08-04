Apple Pay partner Boon to discontinue its service on Oct 3

San Francisco: Mobile banking service and Apple Pay partner Boon has announced that it will discontinue its service on October 3.

Boon has been an Apple Pay partner since 2016 for contactless payment options and virtual credit cards in European countries.

“Dear boon.ies, with a heavy heart we have to inform you that we will discontinue the service of Boon as of 03.10.2020. You will receive all information via e-mail or find them here: http://beboon.com. We wish you all the best for the future! Your http://boon.Team,” the company said in a statement late on Monday.

Boon is part of Wirecard, a Germany-based Fintech that recently filed for bankruptcy following revelations of an accounting scandal and allegations of fraud.

The users can use a Boon card to pay online or contactless in shops just like they are used to.

“As soon as your account balance is 0 and all transactions are being shown as “processed”, you can close your account yourself with the push of a button. To make sure you don’t inadvertently top up your account, we have already deactivated the auto top-up feature for you” informed the company.

Boon is a payment app that operates on smartphones and smartwatches. The service worked for online payments as well.

Source: IANS