Apple preparing for expansion of mmWave iPhone 13 models

mmWave technology has increased in adoption in cities; however, with the iPhone 13 expanding the technology to more customers, it may push countries to adopt mmWave infrastructure faster.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 2nd July 2021 2:25 pm IST
Representative Image

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is enlisting additional suppliers of mmWave antennas for the iPhone 13, the media reported.

The 5G mmWave technology debuted in the iPhone 12, and compared to traditional sub-6Ghz, mmWave offers significantly faster speeds but is limited in distance.

Currently, mmWave iPhone 12 models are only available in the US, but this fall, Apple is planning a larger expansion of mmWave iPhones to more countries worldwide, MacRumors reported.

DigiTimes reports that Apple is planning to boost the ratio of 5G mmWave iPhones to as many as to 60 per cent of its 2021 iPhone lineup, with shipments reaching 90 million units.

Apple is expected to sharply boost the ratio of 5G mmWave devices to 60 per cent of its new iPhone lineup in 2021, with such models estimated to approach 90 million units, the sources said, adding that each mmWave iPhone will require four iP modules, significantly driving up demand for AiP substrates.

The iPhone 13, expected to be announced between September and October, is rumoured to include other significant features such as an improved display, improved cameras and faster performance.

