Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 to fix bugs on iPhone 12 devices

San Francisco, Nov 20 : Apple has released iOS 14.2.1, addressing a number of bugs, fixing a key display problem some iPhone 12 mini owners had reported.

The iOS 14.2.1 update can be downloaded for free and is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. 

To access the new software, go to Settings, then General and Software Update.

In addition to the touch issues, Apple has also fixed problems with MMS messages and some audio problems.

iOS 14.2.1 also resolves commonly-reported problems with Made for iPhone hearing devices paired with the iPhone 12.

Apple said these problems were causing sound quality issues when listening to audio from an iPhone.

This update is available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple is also testing iOS 14.3, and has seeded two betas of that update to developers so far. iOS 14.3 brings ProRAW functionality to the new iPhones.

