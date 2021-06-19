Apple releases updates for iMovie, Final Cut Pro

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 19th June 2021 3:17 pm IST
Apple releases updates for iMovie, Final Cut Pro

San Francisco: Apple has released a series of updates to its consumer and professional video editing apps for the Mac to bring a range of workflow improvements and new features.

Each update comes in at around 2.3GB and are available via the App Store now.

The most visual change is iMovie, which has now been updated to version 10.2.4. It now adds 16 new backgrounds, a mixture of solid and textured images, which can be used within videos, AppleInsider reported.

MS Education Academy

The 2.4GB iMovie 10.2.4 update fixes an issue that means the Mac app can now import videos from iMovie 2.3 for iOS.

Also Read
Sony announces PS5 beta programme ahead of ‘major’ system update

Apple only said that the 2.3GB Motion 5.5.2 update contains “stability improvements.” From first user reports, these appear to address rendering issues causing crashes on M1 Macs.

Final Cut Pro 10.5.3 is the largest update at 3.1GB, and adds stability improvements plus a handful of new features. It’s now possible to create and edit column views, plus there are improved options for sorting clips.

The updated Final Cut Pro also expands on ways of searching for media within the browser, using notes, clip names and markers.

Then Compressor is updated to version 4.5.3, again with stability improvements. Apple’s encoding app now also has notifications for the progress of encoding batches, plus new embedded audio descriptions.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button