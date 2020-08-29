Apple Terminates Epic Games from App store

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 29th August 2020 5:10 pm IST
Apple removes Epic Games from App store

California: Apple has terminated the account of Epic Games from its App store.

“We are disappointed that we had to terminate the Epic Games account on the App Store. We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases,” Tech Crunch quoted Apple in an official statement as saying.

“The court recommended that Epic complies with the App Store guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they have followed for the past decade until they created this situation. Epic has refused. Instead, they repeatedly submit Fortnite updates designed to violate the guidelines of the App Store,” it added.

Meanwhile, MacStories Managing Editor John Voorhees tweeted: “You missed your chance. Epic is off the App Store now. Also, this fight has gotten very petty. Today’s featured app? PUBG.”

Apple also said that Epic has been making support issues by directing frustrated users toward AppleCare.

Source: ANI
