Apple to reportedly launch redesigned iPad mini this year

Washington: American tech giant Apple, who unfairly neglected the design aspect of its iPad mini since its debut in 2012, recently announced their plans to release its new iteration featuring “the biggest redesign in its nine-year history” this fall.

According to The Verge, the new device is expected to feature slimmer bezels, a larger display, faster performance, and a design similar to Apple’s new iPad Air from last year. It could be a big shakeup for Apple’s smallest tablet.

A media outlet had previously reported about the upcoming device, which it said might ditch the home button to allow for narrower screen bezels.

Reports of an iPad Air-style design suggest that it could use a Touch ID sensor built into a side-mounted power button.

Last year, a tech analyst had predicted that Apple’s next iPad mini could have a screen that’s 8.5 to 9-inches in size, up from the 7.9-inch display the mini has always sported. The analyst also previously suggested a future iPad mini could use a similar Mini LED display to what was recently seen in Apple’s largest iPad Pro.

The new iPad mini would be the 6th generation of the tablet, following a 2019 redesign that added support for the Apple Pencil stylus alongside a faster A12 processor.

The Verge also reported that the company has another Apple Silicon-powered iMac on the way with a larger screen than the recent 24-inch model. The new device is reportedly intended to replace the existing Intel-powered 27-inch model.