Apple Watch ECG feature gets regulatory approval in South Korea

the feature has recently received approval from the MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) in the country

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 12th August 2020 7:03 pm IST
Hospital misses but Apple Watch detects heart condition

Seoul: The Apple Watch ECG feature that uses onboard sensors to record the electrical pulses that make a heartbeat, is finally coming to South Korea.

According to South Korea-based ET News, the feature has recently received approval from the MFDS (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) in the country.

Presently, there is no indication about when Apple will actually enable the ECG feature in South Korea.

However, one can expect Apple to release watchOS 7 update to enable it.

In May, Japan and Brazil gained approval for ECG functionality and irregular heart rhythm notifications on Apple Watch.

Recently, Samsung also activated the ECG (electrocardiogram) functionality on Galaxy Watch Active2 in South Korea.

The company was supposed to make ECG and fall detection features available in the first quarter of this year but the plan was delayed.

Source: IANS
