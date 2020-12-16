Apple working on new ‘Apple TV’ for next year: Report

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly working on a refreshed Apple TV device for release next year.

According to Nikkei Asia Reviews, the Cupertino based tech giant is working on a new Apple TV, a home entertainment device for video-on-demand services, for next year.

Rumour have been bubbling all year about a new Apple TV ever since signs of the unreleased device were spotted in an iOS 13.4 beta in January.

Apple tipster Jon Prosser has suggested the new Apple TV will be equipped with an A12X Bionic chip.

As per the report, Apple is also preparing an aggressive production schedule for its high-end computers, including the MacBook Pro and iMac Pro, for 2021, two other people familiar with the matter said.

The company is in the midst of replacing Intel central processors in its computer lineups with self-designed CPUs built using technology from British chip designer Arm.

Source: IANS

