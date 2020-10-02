Apple’s foldable iPhone to come with self-healing screen: Report

San Francisco: Apple will enter the foldable smartphone market, which is currently dominated by Samsung with a couple of different foldable smartphones in the Galaxy Z Flip and new Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphones.

Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPhone with a self-healing display that may fix the normal wear and tear by itself, including scratches and dents.

According to AppleInsider, the patent application named “Electronic Devices With Flexible Display Cover Layers” suggests methods for minimizing damage and doing something when the damage occurs. It hints at mixing rigid and flexible areas for a display and utilizing “self-healing.”

“An electronic device may have a hinge that allows the device to be flexed about a bend axis. A display may span the bend axis. To facilitate bending about the bend axis without damage, the display may include a display cover layer with a flexible portion,” says Apple’s patent application.

However, self-healing display feature won’t be included in the first generation of Apple foldable iPhones given that the company has already placed a large order with Samsung Display for providing samples for at least one year.

Going by the claim from Ice Universe, it looks like Apple tested out those sample units, and ordered a fresh batch of foldable display samples from Samsung.

Considering the fact that Samsung is a pioneer in this field and that both the brands have good business relations, it makes sense for Apple to rely on Samsung for supplying foldable displays, the report said.

Samsung is considering a move to step up production of foldable screens to 10 million units a year depending on demand.

Source: IANS