San Francisco: Apple has revealed that its next big fall event will take place on Tuesday, September 14th at 1 p.m. ET. The event will be another virtual event aired from Apple Park, with the tagline “California streaming.” to include the unveiling of the “iPhone 13” among other devices.

The new iPhones are expected to be the same size as the iPhone 12, but with high refresh rate screens. The new phones are also expected to have smaller display notches and improved cameras.