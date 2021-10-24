Apple’s new 16-inch MacBook Pro to have ‘high power’ Mode

Washington: Apple’s recently announced 16-inch Pro MacBook Pro with the M1 Max processor will come with a special powerful feature called ‘high power’ mode.

MacRumors has confirmed with Apple that the new feature will only appear on the most powerful configurations of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The feature will be useful for those who are engaged in very computing-intensive tasks on their machines, such as rendering large files.

Also Read Apple updates App Store guidelines to empower developers

Although Apple’s new 14-inch MacBook Pro can also be configured with the M1 Max chip, MacRumors claimed the setting will only be available on the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Max chip.

Apple announced the new MacBook Pro earlier this week at their October event.

The new MacBook Pro, comes in numerous configurations, with the essential elements being display size (14.2 or 16.2 inches) and processor (M1 Pro or M1 Max).

As per Mashable India, the maxed-out M1 Max has 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores, and the company claimed it is up to four times faster than last year’s M1 chip.