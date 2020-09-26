Apple’s smallest iPhone may be called iPhone 12 Mini

San Francisco, Sep 26 : Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones next month and a new report has claimed that one model with a 5.4-inch display may be called the iPhone 12 Mini.

According to a photo depicting alleged stickers from unreleased Silicone iPhone cases originating from Apple’s international distribution centre in Ireland, one of the iPhone is likely to be called iPhone 12 Mini.

The photo shows three expected sizes of iPhone 12, with the 5.4-inch model being the “iPhone 12 mini,” the 6.7-inch model being the “iPhone 12 Pro Max,” and the two 6.1-inch models being the “iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro,” reports MacRumors.

According to the report, the iPhone 12 mini would be the first iPhone with the “mini” moniker, which has been seen on the iPad mini, Mac mini, and iPod mini.

At 5.4-inches, the iPhone 12 mini would be smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro, which is a 5.8-inch device.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is reportedly gearing up to hold a special event on October 13 to launch the much-awaited iPhone 12 series.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support.

The upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849.

The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between $1,100 to $1,200.

Source: IANS

