Application fee irks flood victims applying for 10k aid at MeeSeva

Hyderabad: All those flood victims who couldn’t the government Rs 10,000 given as relief fund by Telangana government can now apply online at MeeSeva centre.

All those who would apply would get the amount credited in their given bank accounts. Following which the city witnessed never ending queues in front of the MeeSeva making it difficult for the workers to apply.

Several applicants and also the MeeSeva employees called the procedure tiresome. Moreover, even the genuine flood-victims are apprehensive and fear that their application might be rejected.

As quoted by the Hans India, one among the applicants hailing from Al Jubail Colony one of the worst affected ares in Old City said that he is not very sure that the government would give them money, he said “It could be a fraud as well”. He further claimed that many not very people however, got money from the government distributors.

The applicants were seen angry that over application fees taken at MeeSeva centers, “It is insane to see how they are charging those who are actually in need of money, it’s crazy to see that to give money they taking money,” said Hashim.

“He further added that even after applying by giving our own money, the MeeSeva centers nor the government is sure of providing us the relief fund,” he added.

The charges for the application is said to be Rs 10 and as processing fees Rs 100 to Rs 200. While, a few are also charging between Rs 250 to Rs 300.

On Monday, most of the MeeSeva centers near the flood-affected areas like Malakpet, Talabkatta, Hafiz Baba Nagar, Kapra, Saroornagar and other localities witnessed huge crowds, holding Aadhaar card and other documents and making beelines.

While, the flood-affected victims also claimed that the local leaders are taking two thousand for processing or getting assurance to provide Rs 10,000 relief fund.

The State government had disbursed over Rs 475 crore to over 4.75 lakh families in the city and later it was stopped. After several families protested, state government again resumed the distribution and asked them to apply through MeeSeva centres.