Application invited for free vocational courses for ladies

Karimnagar: Director Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) Thimmapur, Karimnagar released a press note inviting applications from 18 to 45 years old ladies to join various vocational training courses for free.

The vocational courses shall be running during April 12 to June 30, 2021.

All those who are currently studying or have undergone this vocational course earlier are not eligible.

All the selected ladies have to stay in the Institute’s hostel till the completion of their courses. The candidates shall be provided free training and accommodation facilities.

The details of the courses are as under:

Tailoring:

Age between 18 to 35 years, minimum Vth pass – duration 30 days

Embroidery Work:

Age between 18 to 45 years, minimum Vth pass – duration 30 days

Beauty Parlour Management:

Age between 18 to 35 years, minimum Xth pass – duration 30 days.

Jute Product Manufacturing:

Age between 18 to 45 years, minimum Vth pass – duration 13 days

Refrigeration and Airconditioning:

Age between 18 to 45 years, minimum Xth pass – duration 30 days

Candle Making:

Age between 18 to 45 years, minimum Vth pass – duration 10 days

Agarbatti Making:

Age between 18 to 45 years, minimum Vth pass – duration 10 days

Pickle and Masala Making:

Age between 18 to 45 years, minimum Vth pass – duration 10 days

All ladies undergoing training shall be given certificates and bank loans to start their own business.

The candidates can submit the copies of their school certificates, 5 passpsort size photos, Aadhaar Card and Ration Card to the office of the Director Rural Self Employment Training Institute, Thimmapur, Karimnagar OR they can emial at: rseti.krm.ap@gmail.com.

For further information they can call: 9849411002