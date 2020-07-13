Applications invited for Sub Inspectors in CAPFs, Delhi Police

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) invited applications from interested candidates for the recruitment of 169 and 1534 Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) respectively.

Vacancies in Delhi Police

In Delhi Police, 78 are reserved for female candidates. Out of rest 91 vacancies, nine are reserved for departmental candidates.

Constables, Head Constables and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police with minimum three years of services and aged not more than 30 years can apply for vacancies reserved for departmental candidates. However, they can also apply for open vacancies too.

Vacancies in CAPFs

Out of 1534 vacancies of Sub Inspectors in CAPFs, 139 are reserved for ex-servicemen.

Following are the details of rest 1395 vacancies of Sub Inspectors in CAPFs

Force Number of vacancies CRPF 1072 BSF 244 ITBP 43 CISF 20 SSB 16

Eligibility

The candidates applying for open vacancies should be in the age group of 20-25 years as on 1st January 2021.

Educational qualification needed for all the posts is Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs. 100. Woman candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fee.

Last date for submission of online application is 16th July 2020.

The examination of paper I is scheduled to be held from 29th September to 5th October 2020 whereas, Paper II exam will be held on 1st March 2021.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the officials website of SSC (click here)

