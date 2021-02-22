Applications invited for SHE cab scheme

By News Desk|   Edited by Neha  |   Updated: 23rd February 2021 12:09 am IST
Hyderabad: Telangana government started a “SHE” cab scheme for SSC pass students who are above 18 years of age.

Under this scheme, women who are interested in driving cabs will be given the training and monetary help to own a car. They will also get help in obtaining a driving license.

Interested applicants have to approach the women and child welfare officer in the collectors’ office to get the application.

Last date to file the application is February 28.

The official said that women who are interested in taking up the profession of a cab driver should come forward to avail of the scheme.

