Apply online for Haj 2021 from Nov 7 to Dec 10

New Delhi, Nov 6 : The Haj Committee of India has issued the action plan for Haj pilgrimage 2021 with precautionary measures in place due to coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines will be issued soon.

The online application process for Haj 2021 will start on November 7 that will continue till December 10. The last date to submit the medical certificate is January 1, 2021.

According to the action plan, the last date to deposit the first instalment of fee will be March 1, 2021 while the last date for the same will be April 30, 2021.

The pilgrims will also be vaccinated on May 15-16, 2021 at the vaccine camp. The first batch of pilgrims will depart for Saudi Arabia on June 26, 2021 and the last flight will take off on July 13, 2021. The return phase will begin from August 14, 2021.

A total of Rs 2,100 crore were refunded to 1.23 lakh pilgrims who could not go for Haj in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Saudi Arabia has also refunded around Rs 100 crore to pilgrims for Haj 2018-19. As an average around two lakh Indians go for the Haj pilgrimage every year.

Source: IANS

