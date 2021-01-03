Apprentice jockey dies at Hyderabad race club

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident a apprentice jockey Jitender Singh died while he was grievously injured during a race at Hyderabad race course.

25 year old Jitender belongs to Rajasthan, he was taking part in the racing event “Osmansagar Plate”division-2. He was critically injured when he accidentally fell down from the racing horse on Sunday.

The incident was recorded on the live cameras of Hyderabad race club located at Malakpet. The jockey was immediately shifted to a nearby corporate hospital in the area where doctors have declared him as brought dead.

Jitender Singh had joined at Hyderabad race club as a apprentice.

Chaderghat police have registered a case and dead body has been shifted to Osmania General hospital for conducting postmortem. Investigation is underway.