Apprenticeship in BEL: Applications invited from graduate engineers

By Sameer|   Published: 16th January 2021 11:45 am IST
Apprenticeship in BEL
New Delhi: Applications have been invited from Graduate Engineers for the apprenticeship in Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

For the apprenticeship in BEL, candidates must have passed engineering on or after June 2018. Their percentage of marks must be 60 percent or more.

Apart from it, the candidates must be from Karnataka State only.

Age limit for apprenticeship in BEL

The maximum age limits for the apprenticeship is 25 years for General candidates. The age limit has been relaxed for SC/ST and OBC candidates.

The candidates will be selected based on the marks scored in engineering. They will get apprenticeship training for a period of one year.

During the training, they will be given stipend. They will also get free accidental insurance of Rs. 5 lakh and OPD medical facility.

How to apply

The last date to apply for the apprenticeship in BEL is January 23, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can send application along with set of copy of certificates i.e., 10th/ SSLC Marks Card, Degree certificate, Caste Certificate (if applicable) and Aadhar Card to following address

“DEPUTY MANAGER (HR/CLD)

CENTRE FOR LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT

BHARAT ELECTRONICS LIMITED

JALAHALLI POST, BENGALURU – 560 013″.  

The format of the application and detailed notification can be downloaded from the official website (click here).

