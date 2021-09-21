APSFC invites applications to fill vacancies

Vijayawada: Vijayawada-based Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation (APSFC) has invited applications to fill the vacancies for several posts. A total of 23 vacancies are available for job seekers.

The details of the vacancies are as follows:

Manager (Finance): 9 posts

Deputy Manager (Finance): 3 posts

Assistant Manager(Finance): 11 posts

Candidates who have completed Graduate, CA, MBA, PGDM, Post Graduate, B.Tech from a recognized University or Institute can submit their applications online before the last date of submissions. The last date to submit online applications is on October 10, 2021. The age of the candidate as on 01-08-2021 must be between 21 and 34 years.

The exam will be conducted in the English language and will be based on 200 marks.

For more information, one can log on to the official website at http://esfc.ap.gov.in