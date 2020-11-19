APSRTC to operate 1,750 buses to Pancharama Kshetra temples

Amaravati, Nov 19 : Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has scheduled to run 1,750 buses for the convenience of people visiting the Pancharama Kshetra temples during ‘Karthika Masam’.

The five Pancharama Kshetra temples are located in Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Draksharamam, Samarlakota and Amaravati.

The road transport corporation will run the buses to these temples from all the districts.

All APSRTC regional managers have been instructed to arrange the buses for Karthikamasam temple visits.

In the first week of ‘Karthika Masam’, APSRTC operated 106 buses from nine districts and 16 more to Kotappakonda and Srisailam from Prakasam, Krishna and Guntur districts.

During the auspicious ‘Karthika Masam’, people visit these five temples to worship Lord Shiva, who is known by a special name in each of these temples.

“People do special abhishekam (prayers) in Karthikamasam. It is the season to be close to God. Many people also do special ‘pujas’ (worship) and ‘deeparadhana’ (worshiping God with lamps) and other devout activities,” Sridhar, a saree trader in Bhimavaram, who lives close to the local Pancharama Kshetram told IANS.

