Apu Trilogy actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies, PM express sorrow

Kolkata: Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, Dada Saheb Phalke awardee died on Sunday in Kolkata after contracting coronavirus. He was 85.

Soumitra Chatterjee best known internationally for his long association with Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray was critical after testing positive for COVID-19. He was being treated at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata since October 6.

On Saturday, the doctors reported, despite all our efforts his physiological system is not responding and his condition worsen than before. He has been put on all sorts of support and he is fighting for his life.

On Sunday, the last efforts to revive him were being made by the teams of doctors treating him at a private hospital in Kolkata.

As reported by PTI, the doctors said that COVID-19 encephalopathy had set in in his nervous system and “undid every effort,” he said.

#SoumitraChatterjee is no more..



An actor par excellence. His contribution to bengal film industry is unparalleled and he was a powerhouse of a talent. May his soul be at a happier place.

Om Shanti..



Sharing one my favorite song of his from the movie Charulata.

Soumitra Chatterjee was the first Indian film personality to be conferred with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France’s highest award for artists. He received the honor in 1999. In, 2017 Chatterjee was honored with France’s highest civilian award, the Chevalier of Legion of Honor

Soumitra’s career spanned six decades and more than 300 films.

Last ride of iconic legend actor #SoumitraChatterjee with his favourite Rabindra Sangeet 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LwZ3OBnEOI — RinitaforSush (@ANUSREESAHA15) November 15, 2020

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also consoling his death on twitter wrote, “Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India.”

Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2020

At the time of Soumitra’s death, he had 10 pictures ready for release. The actor also continued his association with theater till the end.