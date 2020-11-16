Apu Trilogy actor Soumitra Chatterjee dies, PM express sorrow

Kolkata: Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, Dada Saheb Phalke awardee died on Sunday in Kolkata after contracting coronavirus. He was 85.
Soumitra Chatterjee best known internationally for his long association with Oscar-winning filmmaker Satyajit Ray was critical after testing positive for COVID-19. He was being treated at Belle Vue Clinic in Kolkata since October 6.
On Saturday, the doctors reported, despite all our efforts his physiological system is not responding and his condition worsen than before. He has been put on all sorts of support and he is fighting for his life.
On Sunday, the last efforts to revive him were being made by the teams of doctors treating him at a private hospital in Kolkata.
As reported by PTI, the doctors said that COVID-19 encephalopathy had set in in his nervous system and “undid every effort,” he said.
Soumitra Chatterjee was the first Indian film personality to be conferred with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France’s highest award for artists. He received the honor in 1999. In, 2017 Chatterjee was honored with France’s highest civilian award, the Chevalier of Legion of Honor
Soumitra’s career spanned six decades and more than 300 films.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also consoling his death on twitter wrote, “Shri Soumitra Chatterjee’s death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India.”
At the time of Soumitra’s death, he had 10 pictures ready for release. The actor also continued his association with theater till the end.