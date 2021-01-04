APY enrolments cross 52 lakh till now in FY21

New Delhi, Jan 4 : The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Monday said that more than 52 lakh new subscribers have been enrolled under Atal Pension Yojana (APY) during financial year 2020-21 so far.

The total enrolments have crossed the 2.75 crore mark as of December 31, 2020.

APY is the Centre’s guaranteed pension scheme.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges poised due to pandemic, addition of more than 52 lakh new subscribers in the financial year 2020-21 so far has been remarkable and result of untiring efforts of banks,” the PFRDA said in a statement.

“During such period, State Bank of India has enrolled more than 15 lakh new APY subscribers while other banks like Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Airtel Payments Bank Ltd, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank Ltd, Union Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank have sourced more than 1 lakh APY accounts.”

