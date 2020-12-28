AR Rahman: Work that BAFTA plans to do in India far beyond Bollywood

By IANS|   Published: 28th December 2020 9:11 am IST
New Delhi, Dec 28 : Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman says the work that BAFTA plans to do in India with the Breakthrough Initiative will have a wide impact far beyond Bollywood.

Rahman has been roped in as the ambassador of the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative in India.

“The work that BAFTA plans to do in India with Breakthrough stretches far beyond Bollywood. BAFTA and I share the passion for discovering and nurturing new talent and this association with them is a natural fit because of this shared vision,” Rahman said.

“The beauty of Indian cinema lies in the diversity of its various film industries. This initiative will be looking for talent across every corner of the Indian film, games and television industries that we can showcase to the world,” he added.

Talking about the BAFTA Breakthrough Initiative, Rahman said: “BAFTA will enable Indian talent to cross borders and stand proud on a world stage. BAFTA will provide networking opportunities to emerging talent to be able to learn from some of the best in the industry. I am looking forward to discovering the diamonds in the rough from across the country.”

