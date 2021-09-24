AR Rahman’s all-female ‘Firdaus Orchestra’ set to perform at Dubai expo 2020

Dubai: Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman’s all-women ‘Firdaus Orchestra’ is all set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural gathering. The orchestra is an ensemble of 50 women from 20 different nations from around the world who will come together and perform under his mentorship.

A week before the Expo 2020, highlights of the artistic prowess were released on Twitter as they prepare to debut a fusion of styles and genres at the event.

“Welcoming the Firdaus Orchestra where women musicians of 23 nationalities from around the region come together & perform under the mentorship of Academy Award winner A.R Rahman at Expo 2020 Dubai

@arrahman @firdausorchestra @expo2020dubai #FirdausOrchestra #Expo2020 #Dubai,” a tweet by Expo 2020 Dubai read.

AR Rahman too shared the video while giving a glimpse of all the 23 women who have been auditioned and selected by the maestro.

Speaking to Khaleej Times about mentoring the orchestra, AR Rahman said, “It’s been an honour and privilege to have founded and mentored the Firdaus Orchestra for Expo 2020 Dubai. This ensemble has a very unique character as it’s symbolic of our changing world and evolution in music, particularly in the Middle East.”

“The voices of the Firdaus Orchestra…are so different from anything we’ve heard in the west or the east; they represent a whole new sound which is very exciting. I’m proud to say that the Firdaus Orchestra is a world-class collective of musicians. Witness their artistry at the Expo 2020 Dubai.” he added.

Yasmina Sabbah, who is heading the Firdaus Orchestra, said it’s their mission to break the stereotype of women in the region.