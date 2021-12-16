Arabic calligraphy inscribed on Unesco’s intangible cultural list

Riyadh: The Arabic calligraphy was officially inscribed on the list of the Unesco’s list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Saudi Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud welcomed the decision, saying it is the result of the efforts by Saudi Arabia-led collaboration, with Arab countries, under the supervision of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO), reports Xinhua news agency.

With its importance derived from religious texts, Arabic calligraphy has played a pivotal role in the advancement of the Arabic language throughout history, said a statement from Saudi Ministry of Culture.

As a symbol of Arab and national identity, Arabic calligraphy is deeply woven into Saudi history and in recognition of its cultural importance, and the Ministry designated the years of 2020 and 2021 the “Years of Arabic Calligraphy.”

Initiatives launched during the “Years of Arabic Calligraphy” include a ground-breaking exhibition at Riyadh’s National Museum, which shed light on the origins of the Arabic language, the development of calligraphy and the relationship between calligraphy, contemporary design and artificial intelligence.