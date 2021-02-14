Araku accident victims dead bodies brought to Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The dead bodies four victims of Araku road accident were brought to the city today. A total of 27 residents of the city went to excursion to Araku in a bus. However, their bus met with the accident in the valley.

The victims who have died in the accident, have been identified as Srinitya, Sarita, Latha and Satyanarayana.

The dead bodies were brought to the residence of the victims in Shaikpeta from Vizag in an ambulance. Huge number of friends and family members of the victim reached their residence to pay their last tributes.

On the other hand, 16 injured of the accident were also brought to the city for their treatment following their complaints that they were not being provided with efficient treatment at Vizag based KGH hospital