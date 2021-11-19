Archimedes Green Energys receives grant from Korean Government

Hyderabad: The Archimedes Green Energys on Friday, received the grant from Korean Government to demonstrate the functions of the wind Turbine.

The manufacturer has been asked to demonstrate the capabilities of the turbine in Telangana and other states of South India. On November 16, the firm had announced that the project has been undertaken in collaboration with Gitam University, Hyderabad.

According to a press release Gjjala Suryaprakash, the founder of the Archimedes Green Energys, stated, “We also plan to explore and work with Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd. We would also like to install these turbines in key locations in the city such as Naubat Pahad/ Birla Mandir and a couple of places after due permissions in near future.”

It is to be noted that the silent rooftop wind turbines can generate half of a household’s energy needs. And that too it is renewable, clean and green energy. Wind power is one of the cleanest sources of renewable energy in the world.

The sleek, aesthetically pleasing windmill yields more energy, produces little noise, is bird-friendly, and also looks very good. The maintenance-free turbine can be fixed on top of an apartment, in fields, and everywhere. It can rotate 360 degrees, added Suryaprakash.

It works in low-velocity winds from 0.9 meters/second to as high as 14 meters/second. In high winds such as 22 meters/second, it just stops to avoid damage to the turbine.

The two variants—small of 36Kgs and big 112kgs are easily transportable and are available in six impressive colours.

Discussing the product, Suryaprakash stated that the Archimedes windmill is a new type of wind turbine comprising three circular blades which are wrapped around one another and then expanded. This creates a three-dimensional conical turbine, similar to elongated shells found on the beach. The special design ensures that wind is drawn into the turbine and can be used on-grid and off-grid.