Area around Dargah Faqeer Mullah earmarked for burial of corona victims

Hyderabad: After local graveyards of the city started objecting to the burials of people who died due to COVID-19, a solution emerged in the outer parts of Hyderabad. A section adjacent to a 50-acre of Wakf Land under Dargah Faqeer Mullah near to Shareef Nagar in Balapur is being used for the burials of corona victims.

In October 2018, 50-acres of Wakf land Dargah Faqeer Mullah in Balapur was allotted a space attached to the Dargah for a graveyard. This will be utilised if the deceased’s kin face objections from local graveyards.

Ever since the reports of resentment from the local graveyards’ management started circulating, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi suggested using this graveyard as it was located on the outskirts. “To resolve the problem of burying the person who died from virus, it was decided to instead allocate the graveyard for the deceased,” informed, Mirza Saleem Baig, the corporator of the Riyasath Nagar.

He said that the graveyard would be ideal, as it is around 10 km away from the city. “Those who died of the virus are being buried in a separate enclave in the corner of the graveyard. Till now four have been buried,” added Saleem Baig.

Covid-19 victims graves in a section of a 50-acre of Wakf Land under Dargah Faqeer Mullah in Balapur designated for COVID-19 burials. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Adhering to government norms and medical advisory, each grave is eight feet deep and a distance of two to three feet is maintained between two graves. To dig the eight feet grave a JCB (JOSEPH CYRIL BAMFORD) a machinery is being used. About three grave blocks have been prepared for the burial of further victims.

Meanwhile, the residents living close to the graveyard have objected. “The dead are being brought for burial during the night hours. To ensure the virus does not spread in the area, we request the officials to sanitise the surroundings because around 200 families live here. Moreover, this route can be avoided and an alternate area with less population can be chosen,” said a local, on request of anonymity.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.