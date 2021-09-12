‘Arithmetic Genius contest’ 2021 announced for children; entries invited

Hyderabad: SIP academy, one of India’s biggest skill development organizations, announced that it will conduct a national level ‘Arithmetic Genius Contest’ for students from across India. The competition is for children studying in classes 2, 3, 4 and 5.

The key objective of this contest is to engage students more meaningfully and help them improve the arithmetic skills of the children, especially during primary classes. The kids from Telangana have always excelled and became national champions, said Uma Swaminathan, head of SIP Telangana State.

The contest will be held between October and November. First the contest will be held at city level, then state level. And qualifiers of each level get an opportunity to participate in the next level. The state finals will be held in December. The toppers of the state level will represent the national level to be held in the last week of December.

The exposure that children get through participation is enormous. Those who deserve it can win prizes and national recognition. A total of Rs 15 lakh to be won by the winners, said a press note from the organisation on Sunday.

Arithmetic Skill is one of the crucial skills that is vital for academic and career success. We are happy to present an opportunity for young children to build a solid foundation in the basics of Arithmetic and win early recognition for their talents, says Uma Swaminathan.

There is no entry fee. This will be the sixth season 6 of the contest and for the second time, they are conducting it entirely online. For more details and registration interested schools/ parents can enroll their kids (click here).