Arjun Kapoor flaunts his ‘dola’

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th August 2020 5:44 am IST
Mumbai, Aug 7 : Arjun Kapoor sure seems to have been on a body-building trip during the lockdown.

Arjun flaunts bulky biceps on Instagram Stories. For a twist of humour, he added the hit song “Dola re” from the 2002 release, “Devdas”, in the background.

Arjun recently stepped out to get a haircut in salon. In a viral video, he was seen thanking the people in the salon for getting back to business, following proper safety precautions and norms.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

