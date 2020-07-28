Arjun Kapoor recalls shooting for ‘Mubarakan’

Directed by Anees Bazmi, "Mubarakan" also stars Anil Kapoor, Athiya Shetty and Ileana D'cruz.

Posted By News Desk Published: 28th July 2020 1:20 pm IST
arjun kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor on Tuesday went down the memory lane and shared a throwback video from the shooting of Mubarakan, which was released three years back.

Taking to Instagram stories, Arjun posted the clip in which we can see him practising on “Hawa Hawa” song from “Mubarakan”. “Scrolling through my phone and look what I found. Miss dancing on ‘Hawa Hawa’. Three years of Mubarakan,” Arjun shared.

As the film completed three years, Athiya also took to Instagram and remembered shooting for it. She uploaded an old picture in which the lead actors could see sharing a light moment.

“3 years of ‘Mubarakan’,” Athiya captioned the image.

Speaking of Arjun’s upcoming projects, he will be seen opposite Rakul Preet Singh in a rom-com next.

Source: IANS
