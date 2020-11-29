Arjun, Malaika indulge in Insta banter

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 5:41 am IST
Mumbai, Nov 28 : Rumoured couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora indulged in some cheeky banter on social media. 

Arjun posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actor is seen sporting a grey sweater paired with blue jeans. He completed his look with sunglasses. 

“When SHE looks at you…” Arjun wrote as the caption. 

Malaika countered: “Who?”

Arjun cheekily replies: “@malaikaaroraofficial take a wild wild guess fool!!!”

Malaika and her best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan  were in Dharamshala, where actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor have been shooting for their next film, “Bhoot Police”, a horror comedy. 

The film also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. 

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

