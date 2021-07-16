Arjun Rampal wraps up shooting for ‘Dhaakad’

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal has completed his shooting for the upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’.

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, ‘Dhaakad’ is an action-packed film, wherein Kangana Ranaut essays the role of a protagonist, Agni.

On Friday, Kangana took to her Instagram Story and penned a farewell post for her co-star Arjun, who recently wrapped up his work on ‘Dhaakad’.

“It’s a film wrap for our baddy. Will miss you on the sets,” Kangana wrote, adding a picture of Arjun popping champagne on the sets of the film in Budapest.

Arjun, too, took to social media to share his experience working with Razneesh.

“Brother in arms. What a pleasure Razneesh… what an experience. Thank you kiddo. Love and till we meet again,” he wrote on Instagram.

Arjun will be seen playing the role of a villain, Rudraveer, in ‘Dhaakad’.