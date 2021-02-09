Arjun Soorie stuns fourth seed at Talent Series

Mandya (Karnataka), Feb 9 : Arjun Soori hogged the limelight on Tuesday after sending home third seed Laksh Thapliyal of Delhi to enter the pre-quarterfinals of the PET Cup TS-7 at the Top Serve Tennis Academy here on Tuesday. Arjun scripted an easy 6-1, 6-1 victory over his fancied opponent.

Meanwhile, Unnathi Muralidhar scored an upset win in the Girls’ U-12 category with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over fourth seed Sara Rajesh.

Results:

Boys U-12

Round-1

Arjun Soori bt 3-Laksh Thapliyal 6-1, 6-1

Anirudh Palanisamy bt Sanjay Girish Kumar 5-7, 6-4, 7-5

Girls U-12

Round-2

Karthika Padmakumar bt Adya Chaurasia 6-1, 4-6 (10-8)

Likvitha Kanta bt P Anila Kupia 6-1, 6-1

Jeevika Channabyregowda bt Jnanika MS 6-3, 6-2

Akshara RV bt Vasundhara Balajee 6-2, 4-6 (10-7)

Deshna Bhattacharya bt Mahiya Kaushik 6-1,6-1; 5-Gouri Yale bt Disha Kumar 6-4, 6-3

Shravya Numburi bt Saanvi Naik 6-0, 6-1

Round-1

Unnathi Muralidhar bt Sara Rajesh 6-4, 6-0

Akshara RV bt Sanmitha Harini 6-3, 6-2

Deshna Bhattacharya bt Aditi Khanapuri 6-2, 6-1

Jnanika MS bt Kruthika Ramamurthy 6-2, 6-3

Vasundhara Balajee bt Harshika Satish 6-4, 6-4

Mahiya Kaushik bt Ira Tripathi 7-5, 6-4

