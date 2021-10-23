Arjun to Malaika: All I want is to make you smile

Mumbai: On Malaika Arora’s 48th birthday on Saturday, she rumoured beau and actor Arjun Kapoor has shared a romantic picture and said all he wants to do is make her smile.

Arjun shared a picture from Malaika’s birthday celebration on Instagram. In the image, the 36-year-old actor is looking at the camera and smiling while Malaika is seen softly kissing the ‘Gunday’ actor on his forehead.

“On this day or any other all I want is to make you smile. May this year you smile the mostest,” Arjun captioned the image, which currently has 226,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Looking at the loved-up picture, Arjun’s friends and colleagues dropped several gushy comments.

Actor Ranveer Singh wrote: “Pyaar (love)”.

Actress and Malaika’s best friend Kareena Kapoor Khan hilariously asked for photo credit.

She wrote: “I want photo credit Arjun Kapoor ji”.

Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora dropped a heart emoji.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up — ‘Ek Villain Returns’, ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Lady Killer’.