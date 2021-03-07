Armaan Malik: Wouldn’t be where I am today without my mother

Mumbai, March 7 : Singer Armaan Malik on Sunday expressed gratitude to his mother Jyothi Malik saying he would not become what he is today without her.

“I really wouldn’t be where I am today without my mother @jyothimalik,” Armaan tweeted on Sunday.

On Saturday, Armaan engaged in a conversation with his fans on Twitter. Replying to a fan who asked whether his mother speaks Telugu at home, the singer said: “Haaan she does and she wants me to learn the language badly I hope I can pick it up.”

Another fan asked the singer about his journey in Bollywood, to which Armaan replied: “It’s been great! I haven’t had time to reflect on it entirely, but I can surely say the best part of my journey is being able to put out music I love and meeting my fans.”

The singer also shared words of gratitude for his fans, who call themselves “Armaanians”. He wrote: “Makes me feel so grateful to have fans like you all. It’s a blessing, truly.”

On the work front, Armaan had four songs releasing back to back in different languages last month. These are “Guche gulabi” (Telugu), “Yaare yaare” (Kannada), “Hey manasendukila” (Telugu), and “Maamazhai vaanam” (Tamil).

