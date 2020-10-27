Army celebrates Infantry Day in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 27 : The Indian Army on Tuesday celebrated the 74th Infantry Day in this tech hub with solemnity and gaiety.

“Wreaths were laid in remembrance at the War Memorial of the parachute regimental training centre in the city, as per the Covid-induced guidelines,” a defence official said in a statement here.

Led by Karnataka and Kerala sub-area General Officer Commanding, the troops expressed gratitude to the members of the Infantry fraternity, who sacrificed their lives for the honour and safety of the nation.

Lieutenant General (Retd) K. Nagaraj represented the veterans at the event.

October 27 is celebrated as Infantry Day every year by the army, as the Infantry company of the first battalion of the Sikh Regiment was airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to liberate Kashmir from the invading tribals with the support of the Pakistan army.

“The military action was ordered after the instrument of accession, acceding Jammu and Kashmir to India, was signed by the then Maharaja of the princely state, Hari Singh, on October 26, 1947,” added the statement.

