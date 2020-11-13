Army foils Pak infiltration bid, amid ceasefire violations along LoC

Srinagar, Nov 13 : The Indian Army on Friday foiled an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control in the Keran sector even as Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations in multiple sectors along the LoC up to Uri, officials said.

Suspicious movement was observed by the Indian troops at the forward posts along the LoC, which were foiled by alert troops, the army said and added that “this was accompanied by initiation of an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) by Pakistan along the LoC in Keran Sector by firing mortars and other weapons”.

“Befitting response is being given,” army said. “The CFVs spread to larger areas from Keran to Uri Sectors.”

This was the second infiltration attempt within a week. The earlier unsuccessful infiltration bid in Machhal Sector on 7/8 November was foiled in which three terrorists were eliminated.

The Army said the troops are well poised to defeat all attempts by Pakistan to infiltrate terrrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

Source: IANS

