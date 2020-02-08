menu
Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Posted by Neha Published: February 08, 2020, 10:32 pm IST
Army jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan
Photo: ANI

Poonch: One Indian Army jawan has lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Degwar sector of Poonch district on Saturday.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing along LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district.

At about 1545 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Degwar sector.

Further details are awaited.

Source: ANI
