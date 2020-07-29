Army porter killed in Pak firing in Uri sector

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 29th July 2020 8:06 pm IST
Army porter killed in Pak firing in Uri sector

Srinagar, July 29 : One army porter was killed as Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Uri sector of North Kashmir on Wednesday. The army gave a befitting response, officials said.

“Pakistan started an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the afternoon along the LoC in the Uri sector, Baramulla, by firing mortars and other weapons. One army porter, who got injured in ceasefire violation, succumbed to injuries. Befitting response was given,” the army said.

The latest ceasefire violation comes just a day after Pakistan resorted to firing along the LoC in the Macchal and Gugaldhar sectors in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations in the Kupwara district and to the south of Pir Panchal in the Rajouri and Poonch areas. In the past, Pakistan has been giving cover fire to infiltrators by resorting to ceasefire violations.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close