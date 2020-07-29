Army porter killed in Pak firing in Uri sector

Srinagar, July 29 : One army porter was killed as Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violation along the LoC in the Uri sector of North Kashmir on Wednesday. The army gave a befitting response, officials said.

“Pakistan started an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the afternoon along the LoC in the Uri sector, Baramulla, by firing mortars and other weapons. One army porter, who got injured in ceasefire violation, succumbed to injuries. Befitting response was given,” the army said.

The latest ceasefire violation comes just a day after Pakistan resorted to firing along the LoC in the Macchal and Gugaldhar sectors in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations in the Kupwara district and to the south of Pir Panchal in the Rajouri and Poonch areas. In the past, Pakistan has been giving cover fire to infiltrators by resorting to ceasefire violations.

Source: IANS

