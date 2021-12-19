Army requisitioned after striking J&K power employees refuse to work

Jammu: Having failed to reach an amicable agreement with thousands of striking employees of the Power Development Department (PDD), the J&K administration on Sunday requisitioned the assistance of the army to man electric installations/supplies in the Union Territiory.

For the last 24 hours, almost the entire Jammu city and the rural areas have remained plunged into darkness as the striking employees of the PDD refuse to man duties until the government reverses its decision to privatise the power sector in the UT.

After the daylong discussions with the representatives of the striking employees failed to persuade them to return to their duties, the administration on Sunday evening requisitioned the army to man electric power supply in Jammu division.

In a letter to the Defence Ministry, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Raghav Langer wrote: “It is to bring to your kind notice that due to strike by electric department personnel in the UT of J&K, essential services have been severely affected in the Jammu region.

“We would like to hereby requisition the Indian army to assist in the restoration of the said essential services by provisioning manpower to man critical electricity stations and water supply sources.”

Till late Sunday evening, the physical deployment of soldiers to man electricity in Jammu division had not taken place and the entire region continued to reel under darkness.