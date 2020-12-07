Army rescues 5 injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

News Desk 1Published: 7th December 2020 9:31 am IST

Jammu, Dec 7 : Timely rescue operation by the army saved the lives of five civilians after an overnight road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

A statement issued by the Defence PRO here said on Monday that the army rescued civilians on the National Highway 44 in the Ramban area of Jammu when a truck they were travelling in turned turtle.

“The Indian Army came to the rescue of civilians on NH44 near Nachlana district Ramban on 6 December at 1900 hrs, a truck turned turtle on NH44 near Nachlana.”

Army teams from Nachlana immediately swung into action, controlled the traffic and carefully evacuated the five injured from the accident site.

READ:  Indian team can now compete against 'high-profile opponents': Ashalata

The rescued civilians were being treated in a hospital, said the army.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 7th December 2020 9:31 am IST
Back to top button