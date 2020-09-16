Army soldier, injured in Pak ceasefire violation, succumbs

By News Desk 1 Published: 16th September 2020 11:01 am IST
Army soldier, injured in Pak ceasefire violation, succumbs

Jammu, Sep 16 : An army soldier injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district succumbed in the hospital on Wednesday.

The soldier was injured on Tuesday.

Defence spokesman, Colonel Devender Anand said, “Naik Aneesh Thomas, who was injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani sector, succumbed in the hospital today.

“Naik Aneesh Thomas was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty”, the spokesman said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

