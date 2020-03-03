Arnab is brash; abandoned journalism, says Al Jazeera

A+ A-

Doha: ‘Brash, aggressive and unapologetically nationalist,’ says Al Jazeera referring to Arnab Goswami, an Indian journalist and television news anchor, who is the editor of the Republic TV.

For 10 years up until 2016, Goswami was the editor-in-chief of TimesNow. Republic and Goswami are as unapologetic in their support of PM Modi as Fox News in the US is for its backing of Donald Trump, said Al Jazeera.

Pragya Tiwari, Delhi-based writer; Kunal Kamra, Comedian; Aditya Raj Kaul, Former senior editor Republic TV and; Manisha Pande, executive editor, Newslaundry, shared their views about Goswami with Meenakshi Rao, executive producer of The Listening Post – Al Jazeera.

When Al Jazeera requested an interview with Goswami for this report, they were said that neither he nor anyone in Republic TV would like to engage with foreign media.