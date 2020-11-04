Arnab Goswami arrest reminds Amit Shah of Emergency days

Sana SikanderUpdated: 4th November 2020 2:44 pm IST
Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday termed the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami a “blatant misuse of state power” and added that the incident “reminds us of Emergency”.

Adding that the “attack on free press must be and will be opposed” the home minister also slammed the opposition parties, saying Congress and its allies have “shamed democracy”.

Goswami was arrested by the Maharashtra Police from his residence in Mumbai this morning in a case of abetment of suicide

In a tweet, Shah said, “Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy”.

“It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and WILL BE OPPOSED,” he said.

Goswami, who was seen being pushed into a police van, claimed that he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away.

