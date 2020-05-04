Arnab Goswami arrogant, browbeating police; MH Govt moves SC

New Delhi: An application by the Maharasthra Government on behalf of Deputy Commissioner of Mumbai (Zone III) has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging that Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, was “browbeating” the police.

On April 24, the Republic TV Editor-In-Chief was granted interim protection by the Supreme Court from any coercive action for a period of three weeks in light of multiple FIRs filed against the journalist, alleging defamation against Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi as well as for communal statements on his Daily show.

Stating, inter alia, that the Goswami’ was abusing the interim protection granted by the Court by “heckling and badgering” investigating authorities and thereby hampering proper investigation, the application has prayed for restraining him from such acts.

The application states that after questioning Goswami for the FIR lodged, he cast aspersions on the Mumbai Police on his prime time show “Republic Bharat”, stating that it was biased.

Narrating the alleged sequence of events that have been acquired by Goswami, the application states that various tweets had also been made on his Organisation’s Twitter handle alleging that the “Police was biased against the petitioner” and/or the “the police are unnecessarily questioning the Petitioner for several hours”.

Furthermore, it is averred that on his debate show “Puchta Hai Bharat”, Goswami made several “False statements” against the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, stating that he had suppressed Petitioner’s FIRs and that “he was involved with India Bulls which is a scam and that the Petitioner is investigating India Bulls” “the statements made in the debate on his Republic bharat channel are aimed at browbeating, terrorising and intimidating the Investigating Officer….” – The Application reads.

The application contends that these actions of Goswami show an “extremely disturbing state of affairs” and has denigrated the “institution of Police”, abusing and misusing his position as a Journalist and editor in chief of Republic TV.

The Petitioner had gone on air narrating his story and also carried his entourage of reporters, cameraman etc. inside police station where he virtually commanded the Police to do certain certain things and act in a certain way as propounded by him. Ever since the occurence and registration of case, the Petitioner has made a media spectable of the entire incident at every stage”

In this backdrop, the Applicant has stated that the conduct of petitioner “which is smeared with arrogance” would “tantamount to encroaching upon the area of investigation” and that the well settled principle of law, equity and justice are at stake.

Application has been filed on behalf of Advocate Sachin Patil.

Source: Live Law

