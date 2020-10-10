Arnab Goswami ruins Bismil’s iconic ‘Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna…’

New Delhi: After manipulating TRPs, Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami massacred freedom fighter and revolutionary poet Ram Prasad Bismil’s writing “Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna”.

Mumbai Police busted a major fraud of Republic TV’s TRP manipulation. The channel’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, however, hit back at Mumbai Police saying it was an attempt to target the channel for its coverage of the Maharashtra government and also threatened to slap a criminal defamation case against Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.

Amid this scuffle, a clip from Goswami’s show ‘Poochta Hai Bharat’ is doing rounds on Internet. He said “Qaatil Baazu-e-Dil Mein Hai” (Slayer is nearer to Heart) instead of “Dekhna hai Zor Kitna Baazu-e-Qaatil Mein Hai” (We challenge the power of slayer)

Here’s how Twitteratis reacted:

Asli drugs to isne le rakhi hai 😭😭

इनमें सरफरोशी की तमन्ना पता नहीं कहाँ है लेकिन जहां भी है आप देख सकते हैं …

बिस्मिल अज़ीमाबादी की जिन पंक्तियों को गाते हुए रामप्रसाद बिस्मिल फांसी पर झूल गए ,ये साहब उसकी गत बना रहे हैं ,सुन लीजिए.

फना होना है इन्हें भी

Qatil bazu e dil !!

