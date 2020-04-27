Arnab Goswami’s probe by Mumbai police continues for over 10 hrs

In this photograph taken on April 26, 2017, Indian television journalist Arnab Goswami poses during an interview with AFP in Mumbai. - Arnab Goswami, India's most brash and controversial TV news anchor, renowned for his hectoring style on air, is about to launch a new channel and he's unapologetic about what viewers should expect. "I'm patriotic and nationalistic and so will the channel be," the 43-year-old tells AFP, in a mellow tone drastically different from his manner on-screen where he regularly shouts at guests. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

Mumbai: Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami is being interrogated by Mumbai Police interrogated for over ten hours at the N M Joshi Marg police station.

He is being questioned over his comments wherein he criticised Sonia Gandhi’s silence over the lynching of sadhus in Palghar.

10 hours and counting: Arnab Goswami’s interrogation continues at the NM Joshi Marg Police Station for Sonia commenthttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) April 27, 2020

Arnab was granted a three week protection from arrest by the Supreme Court for his on-air criticism of Sonia Gandhi.

Meanwhile, the two individuals arrested on charges of attacking Arnab and his wife have been granted bail by the Bhoiwada Court. Arnab has is still stuck to his belief that the two are Youth Congress workers.

Arnab’s interrogation started at 9.20 AM in the morning and the journo only came out briefly for a couple of minutes before going back again.

The Republic TV had reported on 27th April that the Mumbai police had sent Arnab two notices within a span of 12 hours seeking to immediately interrogate him.

