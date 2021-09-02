Around 400 students receive campus placements at UoH

The employers include companies such as TCS, GE, One Convergence, Deloitte, Dr. Reddy's, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra.

By IANS|   Posted by Sruthi Vibhavari  |   Updated: 2nd September 2021 7:36 pm IST
Around 400 students receive campus placements at UoH
(File Photo)

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has announced that as many as 396 of its students have received placement offers for the year 2020-21.

This is the highest number of placements in the university’s history.

Students have achieved placements in many ‘reputed’ organisations, public as well as private sector, and in ‘numerous’ fields.

MS Education Academy

The employers include companies such as TCS, GE, One Convergence, Deloitte, Dr. Reddy’s, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra, a UoH release stated on Thursday.

Of the total placements, the campus placement guidance advisory bureau (PGAB) had found placements for around 221 students, just before the lockdown in March 2020.

These students were picked up by companies which visited the campus, the release noted.

Meanwhile, post-lockdown, from May 2021, companies were conducting video interviews and online assessments as they could not physically visit the university campus.

As per the final tally, 396 students have been placed in 213 companies for the year 2020-21, the university officials stated.

Prof Salman Abdul Moiz, Professor-in-charge for PGAB said, “It’s gratifying to note that against the heavy odds such as Covid-19 lockdowns, PGAB secured record placements for the 2020-21 batch students. We are confident that the successfully placed students will continue to keep the flag of UoH flying high”.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button